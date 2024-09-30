Warren H. Farmer Obit

Warren H. Farmer, age 69, passed form this life Saturday, September 28, 2024 at North Okaloosa Medical Center. He was born in Chipley, FL on October 29, 1954 to James Buford Farmer and Betty Parker Farmer. Warren worked in construction, was a avid fisherman and loved his family dearly.

He is preceded by his parents, his sister; Wynola Sue Farmer and his nephew; Jim Farmer. Warren is survived by his sister; Wanda Farmer Goddin and husband Ed, his four brothers; Wayne Farmer, Bill Farmer, Wade Farmer and wife Joyce and Winford Farmer, his nieces and nephews; Lindsey Goddin Hoover, Wendell Topper, Louis Farmer, Marty Farmer and wife Jennifer, Jennifer Farmer Hix and husband Kyle, Kevin Russell and wife Tori, and Kelby Russell and wife Melanie. He leaves an abundance of great nieces, nephews and cousins as well.

A graveside service will be held 11:00A.M. Wednesday, October 2, 2024 at Blue Lake Baptist Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flower, donations are to be made to Cancer Freeze P.O. Box 92 Florala, AL 36442.

