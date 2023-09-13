Wanda S. Lear Obit

Wanda S. Lear, age 79 of Youngstown, FL passed from this life on Monday, September 4, 2023. She was born on December 13, 1943 in Kingsport, TN to the late Ralph B. White and Clara (Thornburg) White.

Wanda has been a resident of this area since 1994. She is a member of Holmes Creek Baptist Church and was also a member of the Red Hat Club.

Along with her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, Guy Lear II, one son, Gary Alan Lear, one brother, Raymond White, two sisters, Ruby White and Toni Holiday.

Survivors include, one son Guy “Mike” Lear III of Southport, FL, four daughters, Gwyn Winchell of Tennessee, Deanna Murphy of Youngstown, FL, Wanda MeLinda Sue Boyette of Callaway, FL, Carla Nelson of Youngstown, FL, 21 grandchildren, 38 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Brown Funeral Home. Visitation will begin at 10:00 A.M. with Funeral Service to follow at 11:00 A.M. Interment will follow at Fountain City Cemetery.

Brown Funeral Home & Blue Lake Crematory of Chipley, FL is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net