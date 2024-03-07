Wanda Jane Quattlebaum Obit

Wanda Jane Quattlebaum, 62 of Bonifay, went home to be with the Lord on March 4, 2024 at Ascension Sacred Heart in Pensacola, Florida.

Wanda was born on June 2, 1961 in Washington County, Florida to the late James and Nina (Worley) Yates. A lifelong resident of the Florida Panhandle, Wanda enjoyed many things but especially loved carpentry and spending time in her flower garden. Her creativeness was exemplified in her ability to take the mundane and create beautiful works of art. Wanda’s heart was made of gold and she never missed an opportunity to help others in any capacity she could. Of all the joys in her life, her children and grandchildren brought her the greatest pride and she loved them dearly. She will be sorely missed by those who knew and loved her.

In addition to her parents, Wanda was preceded in death by four brothers: Shannon Yates, Mark Yates, Bruce Peters and Robert Peters.

She is survived by her loving husband, Johnny Quattlebaum of Bonifay, Florida; two daughters: Nina Nallick and husband Ronnie of Chipley, Florida, Amber Quattlebaum of Bonifay, Florida; eight grandchildren: Kalen, Rylan, Laine, Macon, Abby, Haylee, Cason, and Hunter; numerous nieces, nephews, and loved ones.

Funeral service will be held 11AM Saturday, March 9. 2024 at Poplar Head Free Will Baptist Church in Bonifay, Florida with Rev. Lawrence Register and Rev. Tim Bush officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends for visitation 10-11AM at Poplar Head Free Will Baptist Church, 254 Poplar Head Road, Bonifay, Florida 32425.