Walters obit

William Douglas Walters, 82, of Sneads, passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Jackson Hospital.

A native of Sneads, FL, Mr. Walters resided in Jackson County for the past 57 years where he was employed at Florida State Hospital in Chattahoochee, FL for over 30 years. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force and proudly served as a Fireman. He enlisted in 1957 and was stationed at RAFChelveston, England from 1959-1961. He served as a volunteer Fireman for Sneads for a number of years.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Deanne and their daughter, Sandy Collier.

Survivors include his children, Lee Walters and wife, Susie of Adel, GA; Candy Hatcher and husband, Harrold of Gulf Breeze, FL; Loralie Shores of Alford, FL; Jamie Walters of Sneads, FL; one brother, Bob Walters and wife, Ann of Vicksburg, Miss; one step-sister, Linda Freeman and husband, Eric of Port St Joe; 15 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Renalta Hall and husband, Richard of England; along with numerous close family and friends.

Funeral service will be at 2 pm Monday, February 3rd, 2020 at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel with Pastor Flavious Pittman officiating. Interment will follow in Cypress Grove Assembly of God Church Cemetery with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel.