Wallace obit

Mr. Kenneth Ray Wallace, age 78, of Bonifay, Florida, passed away June 12, 2021 at Signature Healthcare of North Florida in Graceville, FL.

He was born December 29, 1942 in Ann Arbor, Michigan to the late Kenneth Wallace and Maxine Helen Slick Wallace.

Mr. Wallace served in the United States Marines and was a Vietnam veteran.

Mr. Wallace is survived by one sister, Pam Leeza of Houston, TX, and a caregiver, Bobby Miller of Bonifay, FL; several friends and extended family.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.