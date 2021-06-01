Wagner obit

Mr. Marvin Gwen Wagner, Sr., age 89, of Vernon, Florida passed away May 31, 2021 at his home.

He was born March 5, 1932 in Williams, Indiana, to the late Dwight Myron Wagner and Ruth Smith Wagner.

Mr. Wagner is survived by his wife, Gail Wagner of Vernon, FL; five children, Evy Cloud and husband Billy, Fancy Taylor and husband Steve, Marvin ‘Bubba’ Wagner, Jr. and wife Kim, Brett Wagner, and Brad Wagner and wife Jan; one brother, Roland Wagner and wife Karen; special family, Claudia Wagner, Susan Wagner, Marlyn Porter, Crystal Wagner, Jennifer Wagner, and Judy Griffin; 11 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; caregiver, Ms. Christine Burke.

Mr. Wagner spent three years in the Navy and thirty years with the Florida Highway Patrol. He was a bodyguard for Florida Governor Claude Kirk. Marvin was a member of First Baptist Bonifay and enjoyed fishing, woodworking and reading.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Memorial donations may be given to the First Baptist Church Building Fund, 311 North Waukesha Street, Bonifay, FL 32425 or The Gideons International, PO Box 845, Bonifay, FL 32425.