Constance “Gail” Dykes Wade, age 78 of St. Cloud, Florida went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 25th 2021.

Gail was born on May 12th, 1943 in Ft. Myers, Florida to Jessie and Herbert Dykes. She worked as a cosmetologist for several years and worked in a middle school lunchroom for ten. Gail attended St. Cloud Church of God. She loved to fish, play cards and spend time with her grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents Jessie and Herbert Dykes; husband: Monroe Wade Jr.; sister: Cathren Shores Vickery; daughter: Kimberly Louise Topel; niece: Joanna Clark

She is survived by her mother: Videll Haddock Dykes; brother: Kenneth Dykes (Joan); sister: Teresa Fussell (Johnny)

She leaves behind her children Nina Young (Greg) and Monroe Wade III along with her grandchildren: Brianna, Matthew (Nichole), Sarah, McKayla, Audrey Anna and Zachary; nieces and nephews: Julie (Jason), Jeffrey (Crissy), Clint, Kevin (Haley), Karyn (Grant), Keith (Jana), Josh (Beth), Carrie (Keith), Richard and many great-nieces and nephews.

A family graveside service will be held 5PM on Saturday, May 29th at Haddock Cemetery. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida in charge of arrangements.