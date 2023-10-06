WA Obert Obit

WA Obert, 83 of Cottondale, went home to be with the Lord on October 6, 2023 at Jackson Hospital in Marianna, Florida.

WA was born on October 2, 1940 in Washington County, Florida to Houston and Lettie Dilmore Obert. He graduated from Barber school in Tallahassee, Florida before going into business for himself for nearly 61 years. He was a faithful member of Sapp Church in Cottondale, Florida.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Houston and Lettie Obert; brother:Malvin H. “Bud” Obert; sister: Marilyn A. Branch.