Virginia Finch Dickey Obit

Virginia Finch Dickey passed away, peacefully, on Sunday, February 6, at her home in Graceville, Florida.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John F. Dickey, her son, William John “Doddlebug” Dickey, her mother, Florene Rehberg, and her grandparents, William A. “Bogie” and Thelma Finch of Vernon, Florida.

Virginia is survived by her daughter, Brenda (Les) Geisler of Alaska, Her three sisters, Sarah (Joe) Carnley of Marianna, Florida, Martha Schuster of Atlanta, Georgia, Linda Gottenstrater of Graceville, Florida, and her grandchildren, John P. Finch of Pennsylvania, Louis (Angelina) Geisler of Texas, Rhonda (Kevin) Hassenauer of Illinois, Thomas (Dana) Geisler of Illinois, nine great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, and Paul Wilson, a very close friend.

Virginia was a homemaker and a loving mother. She enjoyed crocheting, writing in her journal, and spending time with her family.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, February 11, 2022 at Brown Funeral Home. Visitation will begin at 1:00 P.M. with Funeral Service to follow at 2:00 P.M. Interment will be held at Piney Grove Cemetery in Chipley, FL.

Brown Funeral Home & Blue Lake Crematory of Chipley, FL is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net