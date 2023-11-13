VHS Veterans Day Program

On Friday Morning, 11/10/2023, Vernon High School held their Veterans Day Program.

Story by Anita Grantham

I was thankful to have been able to express my gratitude on Veteran’s Day for our fallen service members by attending Vernon High School’s program. Students gathered and facilitated with family members to honor and express their gratitude toward the brave men and women who have served in our country’s armed forces. Some veterans shared their experiences to give an understanding of the commitment and dedication required in military service. Students from JROTC and band, as well as faculty members, put together a great program with the presentation of colors, patriotic songs, and skits. Sometimes, it takes an event to make us realize that the freedom we have is from the sacrifice of others.