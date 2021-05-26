VHS Scholarships and Awards Night

Vernon High School recognized the Class of 2021 graduating seniors who were receiving awards and scholarships on Tuesday, May 25.

Summa Cum Laude (High Honors)

Jada Brown

Kynley Braxton

Nicholas Steverson

Colton Owens

Madison Hunter

Elijah Burch

Brookelyn Vaughn

Katherine Reed

Abby McCoy

Magna Cum Laude (Honors)

Taylor Wilhite

Austin Angerbrandt

Shakiah Edwards

Julia Wycuff

Shyan McKinney

Caylin Abbott

Patrick Yarbor

Jillian Emrick-Wilson

Trent Rudd

A Honor Roll for entire High School Career

Jada Brown

Perry and Young Scholarship

Jada Brown

Kiwanis Scholarship

Joe Taylor

Chipola College Academic Scholarship

Jada Brown

Florida Panhandle Technical College Scholarship

Dalton Eastling

Robert Rester

Bobby Green

WCSO Citizenship award

Braiden Pate

Take Stock In Children Scholarship

Cassidy Armbruster

Dalton Eastling

Donaldson Campbell

Chartwells K-12 Scholarship

Katherine Reed

Madison Hunter

Agriculture Vocational Scholarship

Braiden Pate

Shyan McKinney

Lane Wells

Kason Kolmetz

Wyatt Ward

Earl Sellers Award

Jada Brown

Dyvion Bush

Chamber of Commerce Award

Jada Brown

Joel Pate Scholarship

Wausau Development Club Scholarship

Jada Brown

Bernice Hagan Scholarship

Shyan McKinney

Dale Brown Scholarship

Robin Shurrum

Military Scholarships and Awards

Robin Shurrum

Brian Willis

JROTC Awards

4 year:

Alyssia Rhodes

Elijah Burch

Darian Leonberger

Sarah Lockhart

Brian Willis

3 year:

Robert Rester

Taylor Wilhite

Christian York

Not Present:

Jaylynne Dumosch

Damien Brown

John Skelton

CJ Yates

Chase Nelson

Andrew Reprogle

Wesley Richards

Ethan Taylor

Julia Wycuff

John Philip Sousa Band Award

Patrick Yarbor

Leonard Berstein Musicianship Award

Brookelyn Vaughn

FBLA Awards

Melba Harcus

Priscilla Brown Award

2020 – Jordan Johnson

2021 – Amelia McCrone

AVID Awards

Devon McKeithen

BETA Awards

Brock Hodges

Jada Brown

Lane Wells

Shakiah Edwards

Darian Leonberger

Devon Roberts

Nicholas Steverson

FBLA Award

Armburster, Cassidy

Brown, Christian

Brown, Jack

Brown, Jada

Brown, Zadran

Dumosch, Jaylynne

Eastling, Dalton, Reporter

Edwards, Shakeiah

Emrick-Wilson, Jillian

Foreman, Elias

Greer, Derek

Hightower, Payton

Hodges, Brock

Hunter, Madison

Kolmetz, Kason

Leonburger, Darian

McCoy, Abby, President

McCrone, Amelia, Treasurer

McKeithen, Devin

Potter, Wayne

Randolph, Marcel

Reed, Katherine

Rhodes, Alyssia

Vaughn, Brooke

Wells, Lane

Ziniewicz, Nathalie