VHS Scholarships and Awards Night

Vernon High School recognized the Class of 2021 graduating seniors who were receiving awards and scholarships on Tuesday, May 25.
Summa Cum Laude (High Honors)
Jada Brown
Kynley Braxton
Nicholas Steverson
Colton Owens
Madison Hunter
Elijah Burch
Brookelyn Vaughn
Katherine Reed
Abby McCoy
Magna Cum Laude (Honors)
Taylor Wilhite
Austin Angerbrandt
Shakiah Edwards
Julia Wycuff
Shyan McKinney
Caylin Abbott
Patrick Yarbor
Jillian Emrick-Wilson
Trent Rudd
A Honor Roll for entire High School Career
Jada Brown
Perry and Young Scholarship
Jada Brown
Kiwanis Scholarship
Joe Taylor
Chipola College Academic Scholarship
Jada Brown
Florida Panhandle Technical College Scholarship
Dalton Eastling
Robert Rester
Bobby Green
WCSO Citizenship award
Braiden Pate
Take Stock In Children Scholarship
Cassidy Armbruster
Dalton Eastling
Donaldson Campbell
Chartwells K-12 Scholarship
Katherine Reed
Madison Hunter
Agriculture Vocational Scholarship
Braiden Pate
Shyan McKinney
Lane Wells
Kason Kolmetz
Wyatt Ward
Earl Sellers Award
Jada Brown
Dyvion Bush
Chamber of Commerce Award
Jada Brown
Joel Pate Scholarship
Wausau Development Club Scholarship
Jada Brown
Bernice Hagan Scholarship
Shyan McKinney
Dale Brown Scholarship
Robin Shurrum
Military Scholarships and Awards
Robin Shurrum
Brian Willis
JROTC Awards
4 year:
Alyssia Rhodes
Elijah Burch
Darian Leonberger
Sarah Lockhart
Brian Willis
3 year:
Robert Rester
Taylor Wilhite
Christian York
Not Present:
Jaylynne Dumosch
Damien Brown
John Skelton
CJ Yates
Chase Nelson
Andrew Reprogle
Wesley Richards
Ethan Taylor
Julia Wycuff
John Philip Sousa Band Award
Patrick Yarbor
Leonard Berstein Musicianship Award
Brookelyn Vaughn
FBLA Awards
Melba Harcus
Priscilla Brown Award
2020 – Jordan Johnson
2021 – Amelia McCrone
AVID Awards
Devon McKeithen
BETA Awards
Brock Hodges
Jada Brown
Lane Wells
Shakiah Edwards
Darian Leonberger
Devon Roberts
Nicholas Steverson
FBLA Award
Armburster, Cassidy
Brown, Christian
Brown, Jack
Brown, Jada
Brown, Zadran
Dumosch, Jaylynne
Eastling, Dalton, Reporter
Edwards, Shakeiah
Emrick-Wilson, Jillian
Foreman, Elias
Greer, Derek
Hightower, Payton
Hodges, Brock
Hunter, Madison
Kolmetz, Kason
Leonburger, Darian
McCoy, Abby, President
McCrone, Amelia, Treasurer
McKeithen, Devin
Potter, Wayne
Randolph, Marcel
Reed, Katherine
Rhodes, Alyssia
Vaughn, Brooke
Wells, Lane
Ziniewicz, Nathalie