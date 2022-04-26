Veterans Reception

PUNCH RECEPTION TO HONOR VETERANS

In honor of the service by our veterans to our country, Washington County Historical Society will be hosting a Punch Reception on Friday, May 6th from 10AM until Noon at the Veterans Memorial Wall. The memorial is located on the North side of the Farmers Market/History Museum pavilion at 685 7th Street in Chipley.

“In the past year, we have added several new items to our Military collection and our Veterans Memorial Wall now has a narrative of all the conflicts featured on the plaques,” stated Museum Director Dorothy Odom. “The museum will be open with special displays for the event. Visitors are always welcome and in recognition of Victory in Europe VE Day 2022, we are excited to do something special for all our veterans.”

The museum staff gladly accepts donations, mementos, and military artifacts – especially if there is a story attached! Usually open from 9AM until 1PM every Friday, other times can be scheduled in advance by calling Dorothy Odom at 850-638-0358.