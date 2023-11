“FIRST ANNUAL VETERANS APPRECIATION COOKOUT”

HONORING VETERANS

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Where: Gilmore Park, Chipley Fl.

Time: 2pm- 4pm

Come out and show your support and appreciation by bringing a covered

dish/deserts,for our Veterans and Active Duty Members. please Contact

Tarita Rhynes for additional information (fb messenger) or call

Carla Rhynes 321-427-5815