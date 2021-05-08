An observance of Veterans Appreciation Month, the 76th Anniversary of Victory in Europe Day, and installation of the Marcel Albert bust at the Washington County Veterans Memorial Wall was held Friday morning in Chipley.

Guests were welcomed to the event by Dorothy Odom, director of the Washington County Historical Society.

The invocation was given by Matt Odom, pastor Truth Church.

Vernon High School R.O.T.C. performed a Presentation of Colors.

The following National Anthems were presented: Russia; French Republic; United States of America.

The program included the following speakers: Col. Benjamin Vinot PreFontaine (French Embassy) – Normandie-Nieman Squadron; Nicolas Lovelace – biography of Captain Marcel Albert and letter from Jean Mavigner; Christopher Janiga, French fighter pilot stationed at Hurlburt Field; and Jean Marie Garric.