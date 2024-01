On Friday Night, 01-26-2024, Vernon Yellowjackets Hosted the Poplar Spring Sonics Boy Basketball, in the JV game the score was 42-18 Poplar Springs wins.

In the last game the score was 49- 50 Poplar Springs wins.

Poplar Springs Varsity Points Vernon Varsity Points

Earnest 4 Peterson 10

Shiver 8 Scott 12

Gilmore 10 Whitmore 6

Hall 13 Bennett 4

Camley 8 Siples 8

Tate 3 Gordon 9

Brannon 4

Photos: Amber Maxwell

JV:

Varsity: