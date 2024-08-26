Vernon Yellowjackets Host Jay Royals

Friday, August 23rd, 2024, Vernon Yellow Jackets hosted Jay Royals.

It was the first official game of the season. The crowd attendance was high for both teams. The weather was beautiful. The game began with The Royals kicking off to the Jackets. Both teams started strong but with 6 minutes left in the first quarter, jay intercepted a Vernon pass, leading up to jay scoring the first points with 3 minutes remaining in the first quarter. By half time the score was 14-0. Ultimately the Jackets were defeated with a final score of 34-0.

During half time both Jay and Vernon Marching bands performed, which is always a pleasure to see. I look forward to the rest of this season to see the growth in all of these kids. If you’re a Vernon local, come support our team this Friday, as they face off against the Bozeman Bucks’. Go Jackets!!

Photos by: Amber Nicole Maxwell