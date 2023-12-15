Vernon Yellowjackets Host Holmes County Blue Devils Basketball

On Thursday 12/14/2023 the Vernon Yellowjackets hosted the Holmes County Blue Devils, in the boys basketball:

JV Score

Scoring for Vernon- C. Moore 1, Ja. Sheffield 7.

Scoring for Holmes County- Weeks 10, Merel 5, Odom 4, Morris 4, Nelson 4, Corbitt 5, Sewell 6, Whitaker 9, Cutchem 2, Skeeto 7.

Holmes County wins 56-8

In the varsity boys basketball game:

Varsity Score

Scoring for Vernon- B. Potter 15, R. Scott 2, K. Whitmore 3, D. Siples 6, T. Pugh 6, D. Peterson 4, A. Freeman 2, K. Bennet 5, P. Gordon 2.

Scoring for Holmes County V- Gray 10, Eli Russell 14, McGowan 9, Eth Russell, 11, Baxley 1, Bailey 2, Hunter 10, Thole 6.

Holmes County wins 63-45