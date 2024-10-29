Vernon Yellowjackets Host Cottondale Hornets Football

On August 25, 2024, the Vernon Yellowjackets hosted the Cottondale Hornets for their final home game of the season. It was also Senior Night for the Yellowjackets, making the game especially sentimental for the seniors, as it was their last ever home game. Both teams played hard, but the Hornets took the win with the final score of 12-56. The next and finale game of the YellowJacket season is this Friday in Baker FL, against The Baker Gators. Let’s go Jackets!

Photos and Story by: Amber Nicole Maxwell