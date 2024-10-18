Vernon Yellowjackets Homecoming Game

The Vernon Jackets’ Homecoming 2024 is officially in the books! It was a fantastic week for all the kids, filled with spirited dress-up days at school. Breakfast for the players was generously sponsored by Gigi’s Country Store. The players pre-game meal was sponsored by Sunny Hills Civic Association and Holmes Creek Pizza. On Friday at 1:00 PM, the homecoming parade kicked off, providing a lot of fun for everyone as children gathered bags full of candy.

Vernon’s homecoming rivals, the Bonifay Blue Devils, proved to be a formidable opponent, scoring 22 points before the end of the first quarter. During halftime, Dylan Greer and Aaliyah Parsons were crowned Homecoming King and Queen. After the ceremony, the school took a moment to recognize Mr. Rob Holley, who is always there to capture these special moments.

The final score was 44- 6. While the Jackets faced numerous challenges, they showed incredible resilience. Even though they didn’t win, they persevered until the end and sometimes that is more important!

The Jackets will be in Milton this Friday night to face off against the Central Jaguars. The game starts at 7 pm. See you there!

Photos and Story by: Amber Nicole Maxwell