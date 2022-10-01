Vernon Yellow Jackets Host the Holmes County Blue Devils

On Friday the 30th of September 2022 the Vernon Jackets hosted The Holmes Co. Blue devils. The fifth game of the season.

The Vernon Jackets Lost 42-0. The Jackets sadly lost their head coach Trey pike in a boating accident over the summer.

An extended halftime show was held in his honor. The Halftime show ended with a bang Fireworks shot by the Vernon fire department.

After the game Grace Assembly Vernon hosted 5th quarter student fellowship. The second event out of 3 for the Vernon football season of 2022. The crowds leaving the football stadium was warmly invited to fellowship by members holding signs by the road. There were activities outside including music, cornhole and basketball. Inside the church, food provided by Christen Haven Church in Wausau Fl, (hot dogs chips soft drinks) were enjoyed by the students and all who attended the event. The students ate, played games, and fellowshipped. During the activities, Pastor Chris Smith rallied everyone together and shared a heartfelt message about making sure we have a Personal relationship with Christ and not just a Knowledge of Him. After his message, the church held a free raffle for the students grade 6 – 12 with 3 lucky students winning prizes. All, in all it was a great night. Thanks to Grace Assembly for providing these safe fun and activities to our youth and thanks to all who were a part of this event.

Keep your head up Vernon jackets

“At the proper time we will reap a harvest, if we do not give up.” Galatians 6:9

Story by Amber Maxwell

Photos- Amber Maxwell and Gavin Spain