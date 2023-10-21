Vernon Yellow Jackets Host Jefferson County Tigers Football

Story and Photos: Amber Maxwell

Seniors Photos: Rob Holley

October 20th, 2023, was senior night for the Vernon Jackets. Before The Game the seniors were honored in a ceremony.

The matchup began between the Vernon Yellow Jackets and The Jefferson County Tigers. It was a tough one that began with several flags thrown against the Tigers. The game started off a little slow with neither making a lot of headway, but in the last minute of the second quarter, Vernon scored one touchdown and the Tigers scored twice. Goes to show how much can happen during one minute of a football game. The second half of the game was faster paced with both teams scoring and making some good plays. Ultimately the Jackets came out on top with a final score of 43-30 Way to go Jackets!

Seasons Overall wins:

Vernon Jackets 4-4

Jefferson Co. Tigers 0-8