Vernon woman arrested on burglary charges

A Vernon woman was arrested on burglary charges following an extensive investigation into storage unit burglaries.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office has been investigating a rash of storage unit burglaries that reportedly began in July of 2020. The burglaries occurred in multiple storage unit facilities in Washington County.

Investigators were able to develop leads that resulted in the arrest of 35 year old Ashley Luan Bennett of Vernon. Bennett admitted to selling several of the stolen items in a yard sale, as well as pawning more items at local pawn shops. Some of the stolen property was also recovered at Bennett’s home.

Investigators are pursing further leads in these cases.

If you have any knowledge of crimes being committed, or tips, please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111. You may also contact them anonymously by calling 850-638-TIPS (8477) or by email at tips@wcso.us.