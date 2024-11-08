Vernon Lady Yellowjackets Weightlifting

On November 7th, 2024, Vernon Lady Yellowjackets hosted the Dean Bozeman Lady Bucks in a weight meet at the Vernon Weightroom.

Girls Weightlifting Results – Vernon vs. Bozeman

101 Abbi Brown – 3rd Olympic – 120, 3rd Traditional – 135

119 Corissa Peterson – 1st Olympic – 220, 1st Traditional – 235

129 Sahara Philips – 2nd Olympic – 150, 2nd Traditional – 170

Aubrey Wood – 3rd Olympic – 145

139 Maggie Oleyar – 3rd Olympic – 120, 3rd Traditional – 185

154 Rashall Peterson – 2nd Olympic – 155, 1st Traditional – 190

169 Caitlyn Eubanks – 3rd Olympic – 185, 1st Traditional – 210

199 Gabby Stanaland – 1st Olympic – 165, 1st Traditional – 185

Arianna Hagan – 2nd Traditional – 120

unlimited – Tamia Potter – 1st Olympic – 260, 1st Traditional – 335

pound for pound strongest in both Olympic and Traditional – Corissa Peterson

Team Results

Olympic – 1st Bozeman – 56, 2nd Vernon – 29

Traditional – 1st Bozeman – 51, 2nd Vernon – 34

Bozeman – 17 athletes – 3.3 points per lifter – Oly, 3 ppl – Traditional

Vernon – 10 athletes – 2.9 ppl – Oly, 3.4 ppl – Traditional

A big thank you to our staff who voluntarily judged tonight: Mrs. Brock, Coach Peavy, Coach Weeks, and Coach Works. Jonei Gordon – state medalist from 23-24 judged as well.

Coach Roni McKee