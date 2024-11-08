Vernon Lady Yellowjackets Weightlifting

On November 7th, 2024, Vernon Lady Yellowjackets hosted the Dean Bozeman Lady Bucks in a weight meet at the Vernon Weightroom.
Girls Weightlifting Results – Vernon vs. Bozeman
101 Abbi Brown – 3rd Olympic – 120, 3rd Traditional – 135
119 Corissa Peterson – 1st Olympic – 220, 1st Traditional – 235
129 Sahara Philips – 2nd Olympic – 150, 2nd Traditional – 170
Aubrey Wood – 3rd Olympic – 145
139 Maggie Oleyar – 3rd Olympic – 120, 3rd Traditional – 185
154 Rashall Peterson – 2nd Olympic – 155, 1st Traditional – 190
169 Caitlyn Eubanks – 3rd Olympic – 185, 1st Traditional – 210
199 Gabby Stanaland – 1st Olympic – 165, 1st Traditional – 185
Arianna Hagan – 2nd Traditional – 120
unlimited – Tamia Potter – 1st Olympic – 260, 1st Traditional – 335
pound for pound strongest in both Olympic and Traditional – Corissa Peterson
Team Results
Olympic – 1st Bozeman – 56, 2nd Vernon – 29
Traditional – 1st Bozeman – 51, 2nd Vernon – 34
Bozeman – 17 athletes – 3.3 points per lifter – Oly, 3 ppl – Traditional
Vernon – 10 athletes – 2.9 ppl – Oly, 3.4 ppl – Traditional
A big thank you to our staff who voluntarily judged tonight: Mrs. Brock, Coach Peavy, Coach Weeks, and Coach Works. Jonei Gordon – state medalist from 23-24 judged as well.
Coach Roni McKee