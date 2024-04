On Friday, 04-26-2024, Vernon Lady Yellowjackets Hosted the Poplar Spring Lady Atomics.

Before the game, Vernon Yellow Jacket Softball welcomed family and friends, and everyone there to celebrate Senior Night. Seniors recognized were: Reneecia Hogans, Kaitlyn Riley, Jonei Gordon, Mary Robbins, Kaylen Houck.

Final score was 1-12, Lady Yellowjackets win.