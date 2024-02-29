Vernon Lady Yellowjacket Softball

Hogans signs softball scholarship to Miles College

Friday February 23, 2024

Renecia Hogans, a senior at Vernon High School, has signed to play softball at Mile College in Fairfield, Alabama. On Friday, Hogans was accompanied by her parents Ricky and Denice Hogans as she was celebrated by the Vernon High School faculty, members of the Washington County school board, students, the community, and members of her family.

Renecia has played softball since the age of six and has played on the Vernon High School varsity softball team since ninth grade. She currently has a career batting average of .344 and as a pitcher for the Yellow Jackets, she has an ERA of 5.21, with 221 innings pitched, 16 wins, and 195 strikeouts. In addition to softball at Vernon High School, Hogans has been a key contributor to her travel ball team Florida Extreme out of Freeport, FL.

Hogans was also accompanied on stage by her brothers Allen and Preston Hogans, former Vernon coach Jeremy Deal, Lance Carroll and Mike Bellino of Florida Extreme, Recreational coach Quenten Potter, and her current coaches Desmond Brown, Josh Myers, James Perry, Tony Hall, and Dominique Everett.