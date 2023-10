Vernon Volleyball Honored the senior players Thursday Night, 10-05-23, before the game # 10 Mary Robbins, # 11 Alyona Sanchez- Hooks # 3 Amor Roche, # 7 Autumn Sheffield, # 12 Renecia Hogans, # 20 Massy Carrol # 9 Jonei Gordon, #1 Kayen Houck. The Lady Rams won the match 3-2 against the Vernon Lady Yellow Jackets , Scores were: 25-21, 14-25, 25-14, 26-28, 15-9.