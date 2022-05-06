Vernon High School Football Player Reid Hammack signs to play with Sterling College

VHS Senior linebacker/defensive end/long snapper Reid Hammack has signed with Sterling College to play football at the NAIA school in Sterling, Kansas. Friends, family, coaches, and teammates gathered at the VHS Library on May 6, 2022, to watch Reid sign and solidify his future as a Sterling College Warrior. Reid was a 3 year player for former VHS Coach Gerald Tranquille and also placed first in the 2021 1A District 2 weightlifting finals. Sterling College is 1,100 miles from Vernon so his parents, Ryan and Melissa Hammack, have quite a commute to watch their son in action.