Vernon High School Black History Program will be on Friday, February 24th, at 9:00 a.m. (Virtual/In-Person) The National Theme for this year is “Black Resistance.” The speaker for the event will be Ms. Shelly Clark she relocated to Florida from Columbus, Ohio in 2008 with over 25 years of professional experience in state and local executive and judicial administration. After earning a law degree in 2000, she discovered her preference for working upstream in the justice system. She is the proudest of her work with youth, including the creation of a youth leadership retreat, peer mediation training and foster parenting teenage girls.

For the last 20 years, she has served in various capacities in education, including consulting; classroom instruction, in public and private secondary schools; and 8 years at Gulf Coast State College teaching Political Science.

She currently serves as President of the League of Women Voters of Bay County; and on the Board of the Friends of the Bay County Public Library.

Favorite quote: “If there is no struggle, there is no progress…” Frederick Douglass

Following the ceremony, VHS will host their annual Soul Food Day. All are cordially invited to attend the program.

Zoom information is https://flvs.zoom.us/j/5408668030 Meeting ID: 540 866 8030