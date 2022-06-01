One Reply to “Vernon High School 2022 Graduates”

  1. Congratulations Graduating Class of 2022, may your futures be as fulfilling and successful as your accomplishments here…. Never stop Dreaming because a dream can lead to a thought, a thought into reality and reality into accomplishment…

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.