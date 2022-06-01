May 27, 2022 on Memorial Field at Yellow Jacket Stadium graduates met family and friends, many of the graduates having had 13 years with one another.
May 27, 2022 on Memorial Field at Yellow Jacket Stadium graduates met family and friends, many of the graduates having had 13 years with one another.
One Reply to “Vernon High School 2022 Graduates”
Congratulations Graduating Class of 2022, may your futures be as fulfilling and successful as your accomplishments here…. Never stop Dreaming because a dream can lead to a thought, a thought into reality and reality into accomplishment…