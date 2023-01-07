Vernon Basketball host Wewahitchka Basketball

Vernon High School Senior Night

First game of the evening the Vernon JV Boys Basketball team lost to the Wewahitchka JV Boys by the score of 33- 31.

Between the JV Boy’s game and the Varsity Girl’s Game the Senior Boys Basketball players: Antonio Monagas, Ashten Padgett, Senior Girl Basketball players: Asiah Terrell, Teona Potter, Zy’Erica Hall, Caitlin Allen, the Senior Cheerleaders: Lila Davenport, Kaylee Spencer, Lacey Morgan, and Managers Nai’yana Peterson, Olandrea Anderson were acknowledged.

The Vernon girl varsity basketball team won Friday’s home game against Wewahitchka girl varsity basketball team by a score of 39- 25.

The Vernon boy varsity basketball team won Friday’s home game against Wewahitchka boy varsity basketball team by a score of 39- 23.