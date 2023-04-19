Verna Mae Ohmacht Hagan, 88, of Marianna, Florida, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at Chipola Health and Rehab, after fighting a courageous battle with dementia.

Verna was born on the Ohmacht family farm in Preston, Minnesota on May 28, 1934. She was extremely proud of her German heritage and loved sharing stories with her family about life on the farm. Verna lived an adventurous life, traveling across the country and living in Oregon, Washington State, and Minnesota before making her home in Marianna, Florida in 1969.

Verna graduated from Preston High School in 1952 and enjoyed corresponding with her childhood girlfriends until the onset of dementia.

Verna worked at the Department of Children and Families (State of Florida), transferring to the Department of Corrections, where she served as the Chief Correctional Officer administrative assistant until her retirement. Upon her retirement from the State of Florida, Verna worked part-time for her son, Jeff, at TCB Electronics as the bookkeeper.

Verna was an avid reader, especially the Bible, had a love for all animals, especially her cats, watching football, playing cards, and watching her favorite pastor, Dr. Charles Stanley. She was the family counselor, encourager, and always saw the best in everyone. Until her grandchildren became active in school, she loved cooking a large family meal each Sunday for everyone to gather and enjoy.

Verna is preceded in death by her parents, Ferdinand and Alma Ohmacht, her sister, Maxine DeWees and brother-in-law, Bill DeWees, her daughter, Ruth Ann Swanson, and the father of her children, Marcus Junior Hagan.

Verna is survived by her two sons, John Hagan, and wife Suzanne of Altha, Florida, Jeff Hagan, and wife Kim, of Marianna, Florida. Four grandchildren, Heather Hagan of Marianna, Michael John Hagan, and wife Amber of Grand Ridge, Scott Hagan of Big Fork, Montana, and Kimberly Shores, and husband Michael of Marianna, Florida as well as seven great-grandchildren.

Services for Verna will be held on Friday, April 21, 2023, at Dekle Chapel, First Baptist Church Marianna, Florida with visitation at 10 a.m., funeral service to follow at 11 a.m. Interment will be at Riverside Cemetery, Marianna, Florida.

Dr. Steve Canada and Rev. Vince Smith officiating. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida in charge of arrangements.