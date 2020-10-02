While the Ag Center is undergoing reconstruction due to flooding from Hurricane Sally, citizens can still reach UF/IFAS Extension Washington County for assistance.

For direct assistance from UF/IFAS Extension Agents, contact:

Julie Pigott Dillard – County Extension Director & 4-H Agent – juliepd@ufl.edu

Mark Mauldin – Agriculture & Natural Resources Agent – mdm83@ufl.edu

Matthew Orwat – Horticulture Agent – mjorwat@ufl.edu

Judy Corbus – Family & Consumer Sciences – jlcorbus@ufl.edu

For general questions, contact administrative assistant, Nikki West, at 850-703-5273. There is also a temporary office located at the Washington County Government Annex at 1331 South Boulevard in Chipley.