Treat obit

Mr. David Treat, age 68, of Cottondale, FL, passed away on Friday, June 25, 2021 at his residence.

David was born on January 30, 1953, in Orange County, Florida. David was raised by his parents, Dayton Treat and Algatha “Donnie” Bronson. David was a graduate of Osceola High School, and attended ABAC College.

David had a long career with Kissimmee Utility Authority and retired to Cottondale, Florida. An avid outdoorsman, David enjoyed hunting and fishing with his friends and family. David also enjoyed airboats and woodwork. His legacy will live on through all those he inspired.

David is survived by his wife, Guiyu; daughter, Brittany Bard and husband, Michael; and granddaughter, Addison Bard.

David was a believer in Christ and a celebration of life is being coordinated through his family. Memorialization will be by cremation with Marianna Chapel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.