Traffic stop leads to warrant and drug arrests

A Hawthorne, FL, man and woman are facing charges following a traffic stop yesterday afternoon.

Just after 4 p.m., June 28th, a Washington County Sheriff’s deputy stopped a vehicle for a traffic infraction. Due to the behaviors of the passenger the K9 unit conducted a perimeter search of the vehicle. The K9 alerted to the presence of narcotics. The occupants of the vehicle were asked to exit the vehicle. After a quick license check, it was revealed that the passenger, 34-year-old, Heather Nicole Davis had a warrant for her arrest out of Alachua County, FL

A search of the interior of the vehicle led to the discovery of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

The driver, 27-year-old Jody Marcus Jade Keen was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to register motor vehicle.

Davis was arrested on the outstanding warrant.

Both were booked into the Washington County Jail.