A new traffic signal on State Road 77 at Campbellton Highway (SR 273) in Washington County will become fully operational around 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 22.

The new signal is mounted horizontally on mast arms. Motorists with color weakness problems will need to remember red is on the left and green on the right. The signal is currently in flash mode to acquaint motorists with the new location. Drivers are urged to use caution when approaching the intersection.