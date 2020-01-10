Traffic advisory

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Holmes and Washington counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Holmes County:

State Road (S.R.) 79 Resurfacing and Drainage Improvements from Interstate 10 (I-10) to U.S. 90- There will be intermittent daytime lane closures just south of U.S. 90 as crew continue construction activities on the water line.

S.R. 2 Routine Maintenance just west of Gavin Road- Crews will perform routine maintenance operations just west of Gavin Road from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13 until Thursday, Jan. 29.

S.R. 2 Routine Bridge Maintenance over Choctawhatchee River-East and westbound intermittent lane restrictions, 7.6 miles east of S.R. 81, from 9 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16 to 3 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17 as crews perform routine bridge maintenance.

Washington County:

I-10 Resurfacing from east of S.R. 77 to the Jackson County Line- Crews will continue to install rumble strips throughout project. Shoulder and lane closures will take place between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday.

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. Drivers are reminded to use caution, especially at night, when traveling through a work zone and to watch for construction workers and equipment entering and exiting the roadway.