Tracy Windham Whitehead Obit

Tracy Windham Whitehead 46, of Alford, FL went home to be with the lord on July 19, 2022 at her residence surrounded by her loving family.

Tracy was born on February 13, 1976 in Panama City, Florida to Rex Windham and Linda Vinson. She was a lifelong resident of the Florida Panhandle and was of the Christian faith. Tracy had a strong love for children and was employed at Vernon Elementary school. She loved everything about Dolly Parton, especially visiting the mountains as her favorite spot for vacation. Most importantly, she loved her family and she will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

She is preceded in death by her father: Rex Windham and also an unborn child .

She is survived by her loving husband: Eric Whitehead ; mother: Linda Willingham (husband Ronnie) ; sons: Eli Whitehead (wife Shelby ) ; Jacob Whitehead (girlfriend Brooke Birge) ; Matthew Whitehead ; brother: Troy Windham (wife Jolynn and children Hollie, Logan, and Morgan); grandchild: Preston Whitehead; and numerous other extended family members.

Service will be held 4 PM Saturday, July 23,2022 at Cottondale First Assembly of God in Cottondale, Florida with Rev.. Cloys Joiner and Rev. Chris Franklin. Interment will follow in Cottondale First Assembly of God in Cottondale, Florida. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

Family will receive friends for visitation one hour prior to the service at the church.