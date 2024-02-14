Tracy Satterfield Obit

Tracy B. Satterfield, 60 of Chipley, Florida passed from this life on February 11, 2024, at Washington Rehab and Nursing Center.

Tracy was born on May 8, 1963, in Fairfield, Illinois to Teddy Satterfield and Judy Russell. Tracy had been a resident of the Florida panhandle since 1987 coming from Kentucky. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his father: Teddy Satterfield.

He is survived by his mother: Judy Satterfield of Barbourville, KY; daughters: Brentney Satterfield (Tucker Mathis) of Cottondale, FL, Leanna Satterfield of Oregon, Marley Satterfield of Graceville, FL; brothers: Brian Satterfield (Taffy) of Tallahassee, FL; Brett Satterfield of Barbourville, KY; 7 grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida in charge of arrangements.