Tolliver obit

Johnny Neil Tolliver, age 73, of Alford, Florida, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at Jackson Hospital in Marianna.

John was born on April 9, 1948 in Whitaker, Kentucky, to Charles Tolliver and Mary Sergent Tolliver.

John was a University of Kentucky graduate and he worked as an electrician. He relocated from LaGrange, Kentucky, to the Florida panhandle in 2001. John loved the Kentucky Wildcats and his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Mary Tolliver; brother, Dr. Charles Tolliver.

He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Sandy Tolliver of Alford, Florida; brother, Denver Tolliver of Fargo, North Dakota; sister, Maddie Bond (Bill) of Dayton, Ohio; beloved dog, Josh.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida, in charge of arrangements.