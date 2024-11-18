Todd Charles Abbott Obit

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Todd Charles Abbott, beloved father, grandfather, and businessman, who left us peacefully on November 16, 2024, at the age of 61. A man of great character, strength, and generosity, he touched the lives of all who knew him with his unwavering love for his family, passion for life, and vibrant spirit.

Born on September 26, 1963, to Mr. and Mrs. Hughey G. Abbott. Todd was a graduate of Chipley High School in 1981. He was a devoted father and a cherished grandfather. His love for his family was boundless, and he took immense pride in their accomplishments. Always supportive and encouraging, he was a constant source of wisdom and guidance, shaping the lives of those he loved with his example of hard work, integrity, and kindness.

A successful businessman, Todd built his career with determination and a commitment to excellence. He was well-respected in his field, admired for his sharp mind, strong leadership, and fair dealings. But it was not just his professional achievements that defined him — he believed in giving back to his community, and his generosity extended far beyond the business world.

In his personal life, Todd was a man of many passions. He had a great love for the game of golf, where he spent many days with friends showing his competitive spirit and sense of humor. He was also an avid motorcycle rider, enjoying long scenic rides that allowed him to find peace in the open road. His zest for life, coupled with his adventurous spirit, inspired all who were lucky enough to share in these activities with him.

Above all, Todd will be remembered for his infectious laugh, his ability to make others feel special, and his devotion to those he loved. Whether it was a thoughtful word of advice, a helping hand, or a good-natured joke, he had a unique way of making life better for everyone around him. He leaves behind a legacy of love, strength, and laughter that will endure for generations.

Todd is survived by his significant other Jennifer R. Gilmore, his children, Dustin C. Abbott and Laci Abbott-Laney, grandchildren, Seth C. Abbott, Kaede C. Laney, and Isla L. Laney; as well as many other family members, friends, and colleagues whose lives were enriched by his presence.