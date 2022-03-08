Tisa Dillard Obit

Tisa Dillard, 57 of Fountain, Florida went home to be with the Lord on March 3, 2022 at Marianna Health and Rehab.

Tisa was born on August 4, 1964 in Atlanta, GA to Ed and Margaret Stamey. She had lived in the Florida Panhandle for more than 12 years since coming from Georgia. Tisa enjoyed spending spending time outdoors and planting flowers in her garden. She held a special place in her heart for animals, especially her beloved cats. Most of all, her family brought her the greatest joy in life and she will be sorely missed.

She was preceded in death by her father: Ed Stamey; husband: Steve Dillard.

She is survived by her mother: Margaret Stamey of Fountain, Florida; brother: Monty Stamey of Fountain, Florida.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Obert Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.