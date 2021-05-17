Tipton obit

Mr. Lewis (Y.J.) Lavon Tipton, 77, of Marianna went to be with the Lord Saturday, May 15, 2021 at Chipola Nursing Pavilion.

Lewis was a machine technician at Marianna Office Supply for over 30 years. For many years he was known most as “Y.J.”, which stands for Yellow Jacket. He was an active member of Marianna First Assembly of God Church for more than 40 years, and was involved in many activities in the church; Tuesday Morning Band of Brothers Devotion and Prayer, Sunday School, and Sunday morning Worship Service with the choir. Each year, Lewis was always in charge of putting the lights up outside the church for the Christmas holiday season until he was not physically able to.

He was an amateur Ham Radio Operator as well as the CB Radio; and was known only as “Y.J” (Yellow Jacket). Lewis enjoyed taking his boys fishing and always loved the holidays when everyone would come home.

Lewis was preceded in death by his parents, Clinton and Frances Tipton; brother, Harold Tipton; and father-in-law, John F. Edenfield.

He is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 41 years, Gail Edenfield Tipton; four sons, Danny Tipton (Trina) of Webb, Alabama, Trent Tipton of Pensacola, Florida, Patrick Tipton of Marianna, Jonathan Tipton (Katie) also of Marianna; four grandchildren, Dakota, Cheyenne, Pyper, Ryder, Dillon and Sean; two brothers, Roy Tipton (Judy) of Marianna and Jimmy Tipton (Christy) of Jacksonville, along with many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be at 10:00 AM Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at First Assembly of God Church of Marianna with Pastors Stev Potter & Sean Reisenbuechler officiating. Interment will be in Riverside Cemetery with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends, 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel.

His beloved Band of Brothers will serve as pallbearers.