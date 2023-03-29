Timothy Brian Skipper Obit

Timothy Brian Skipper, 62 of Bonifay, passed from this life on March 25, 2023 at Doctor’s Memorial Hospital in Bonifay, Florida.

Timmy was born September 16, 1960 in Pensacola, Florida to Charles and Audrey Gilley Skipper. A lifelong resident of the Florida Panhandle, he worked in the drywall and construction industry locally for many years. Timmy was the life of the party, often sitting around bonfires singing, drinking, and picking his guitar. He was a true entertainer at heart and was gifted musically, which he often shared with his family and friends. Timmy loved his family dearly, especially his children and grandchildren, and will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Charles and Audrey Skipper; four brothers: Charles “Devon” Skipper, Kenny Skipper, Allen Skipper, and Ronald Skipper.

He is survived by his two sons: Jimmy Skipper and wife Megan of Boaz, Kentucky, Steven Skipper of Chipley, Florida; sister: Debbie Skipper of Bonifay, Florida; brother: Keith Skipper of Bonifay, Florida; four grandchildren: Weston Skipper, Scarlett Skipper, Rilee Skipper, Cayce Skipper; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and loved ones.

A celebration of life will be held in his honor 1PM Thursday, March 30, 2023 at Pleasant Hill Free Will Baptist Church in Bonifay, Florida. Obert Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

The family will receive friends for visitation from 12-1PM Thursday, March 30, 2023 at Pleasant Hill Free Will Baptist Church.