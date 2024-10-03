Thomas Allen Brannon Obit

Thomas Allen Brannon, 63 of Flat Rock, Alabama, passed from this life on October 2, 2024 at Hospice Care Center in Chattanooga, Tennessee following a brief illness.

Allen was born in Marianna, Florida on October 24, 1960 to the late Thomas Buford Brannon and Ruthie Mae Phillmon Brannon. He graduated in 1978 from Cottondale High School. He lived in Jackson, Washington, Gadsden and Leon Counties until 2019 when he moved to Alabama. He had a love for sports, playing basketball and football for Cottondale High School. He was an avid fan of the Florida Gators and Miami Dolphins. He was a skilled craftsman by trade working at Townsend’s Building Supply in Chipley and Seminole Truss in Gadsden County.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two wives: Paula Brannon and Shirley Brannon.

He is survived by his sisters: Loretta Whitehead (Charles) of Cottondale, Florida, Rebecca Brannon of Havana, Florida, Lauren Strader (Bryan) of Freeport, Florida; nieces and nephews: Stacia Barber (Cory) of Marianna, Florida, Jantzen Whitehead (Casey Jo) of Marianna, Florida, Thomas Jordan Strader of Germany; former spouse: Juanita Jackson of Flat Rock, Alabama. Step children: April Peters, Tish Mejia, Sandy Mirelez, Josh Montroy, Ryan Smith, Melanie McQuiston, Damon Wilson.

Service will be held 11 AM Saturday, October 5, 2024, at Salem Freewill Baptist Church in Cottondale, Florida with Rev. JW Watson officiating. Interment will follow in Salem Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida in charge of arrangements.

The family will receive friends for visitation one hour prior to the service at the church.