Thomas A. Collins Obit

Thomas A Collins, a long-term resident of Winter Haven passed away on October 18, 2023 at the age of 90. Mr. Collins was born in Geneva, Alabama and was the son of John Thomas Collins and Pearl Victoria Rice.

He graduated Vernon High School and served in the U.S. Air Force deploying to Japan and Korea during the Korean War. After completing his military service, he received a B.S. degree in Accounting from Florida State University and served the central Florida area as a CPA for many years including as a partner in Nunez, Collins, Touchton, & Co. Mr. Collins was very active serving churches and faith based organizations in various leadership positions including as Treasurer for the Salvation Army of Florida. He also served as Treasurer and President of the Winter Haven High School Band Boosters. He will be remembered as a wonderful father and caring husband serving his wife through several years of her extended illness.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Lucille Griffin Collins in 2018. He is survived by his 5 children; Mike Collins (Janet), Ken Collins (Denise), David Collins (Robin), Roger Collins (Kim), Stacy Gutherie (Greg), sixteen grandchildren and eighteen great grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Brown Funeral Home. Visitation will begin at 1:00 P.M. with Funeral Service to follow at 2:00 P.M. Reverend Tim Owen will be officiating the service. Interment will follow at Piney Grove Cemetery in Chipley, FL.

Brown Funeral Home & Blue Lake Crematory of Chipley, FL is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net