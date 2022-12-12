(WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL; December 12, 2022) –The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 39-year-old, Brian Patrick Rich, of Fountain. Rich is wanted in connection with the shooting that occurred yesterday off N. Silver Lake Rd. in Washington County.

We currently hold active warrants on Brian Rich for the charges of attempted murder and aggravated assault with deadly weapon.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Brian Rich are urged to contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111. You may also report anonymously by calling 850-638-TIPS (8477) or by email at tips@wcso.us