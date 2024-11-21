The Washington County School Board Reorganizational Meeting

The Washington County School Board met Tuesday night, November 19th, in their reorganizational meeting. Prior to electing their new Chairman and Vice-Chairman, returning School Board Members Milton Brown and Lou Cleveland were sworn in for their new four-year terms. School Board Member Brown was sworn in by his daughter with his wife and family assisting. School Board Member Cleveland was sworn in by Pastor Barbara Lee who was assisted by Ms. Cleveland’s husband, Al Cleveland. Thomas Register was then sworn in as the new Washington County School Superintendent by his brother, Circuit Judge Timothy Register who was assisted by their mother, Mary Ann, and Superintendent Register’s children. The Board Members then elected Will “Tonka” Taylor to serve as Chairman and Cindy Johnson Brown to serve as Vice-Chairman.