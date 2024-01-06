The Vernon Yellowjackets Host the Bozeman Bucks Boy Basketball

On Thursday Night 01/04/2024 The Vernon Yellowjackets Hosted the Bozeman Bucks JV and Varsity Boy Basketball. In the JV game scoring for the Yellowjackets: Moore 4, Je. Sheffield 4, Engel 2, Ja. Sheffield 3, May 4, total 17. Scoring for Bucks: Powers 7, Banks 6, J. Mathews 3, M. Mathew 6, Arnold 2, Rodriguez 12, Zermeno 6, Goodman 8, Clements 2, total 52-17, Bozeman won. In the Varsity game, scoring for Yellowjackets: Potter 2, Scott 4, Whitmore 3, Siples 2, Pugh 2, Peterson 3, Freeman 2, Bennett 4, Portin 4, total 26. Scoring for the Bucks: Patterson 4, Hernandez 13, Groves 16, Moulder 3, Rodriguez 2, Flitcraft 5, Gray 9, total 52. Final 52-26, Bozeman won.