Photos- Story: Amber Maxwell

On September 2, 2023, The Vernon Yellow Jackets 9-10U team hosted the Beach Marlins. The field was wet as it had been raining all morning. The weather cleared just in time leaving overcast skies. This meant much cooler temperatures for the players and attendees of the game. This was the second official game of their season. The Jackets took the win with the final score of 19-0. Way to go boys! Hard work pays off!