THE SCARECROWS…AND THE ARCHEOLOGISTS…ARE COMING SOON!

It’s almost that time of year! It’s another hot Summer, but folks are thinking about Fall and some leaves are beginning to turn. All that means that the scarecrows will soon start showing up in downtown Chipley in anticipation of “Archeologists at the Museum History Fest & Scarecrow Building Contest.” Both events are scheduled for Saturday, September 23rd at the Washington County Historical Society in downtown Chipley.

This year the historical society will be hosting Archeologists from Troy University who will be able to take a look at “things” passed down through your family or “stuff” you’ve found – arrowheads, artifacts, and such. On display in the museum will be the 3-D prints of some of the artifacts discovered at the 2023 Holmes Town Dig in southern Washington County.

Chipley Garden Club’s collection of over thirty scarecrows has been “out of town” since last November. During August, club members will “fluff” them up, add some new outfits, replace a few broken “body parts”, and the scarecrows will be ready to burst onto the scene.

It’s never too early to get to work on your own scarecrow to enter in the contest. It won’t be long before our scarecrow visitors will start showing up downtown! Please, feel free to add your own creations to the downtown display! If you would like more information on the Scarecrow Building Contest, please contact Garden Club President Gweneth Collins at 850-260-4049.

If you are interested in being a craft, food or informational vendor at “Archeologists at the Museum”, please contact Museum Director Dorothy Odom at 840-638-0358.

Mark your calendar – September 23rd!